Jeneal Deaver Smith
Orange Park, Florida—Jeneal Deaver Smith passed away February 29, 2020 in Orange Park, FL. She was born February 13, 1938 in Hope Mills, NC to the late Edith and Cicero Deaver. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Nelson Smith. Jeneal is survived by her sisters, Martha Turner (Dick) of Hoover, AL and Brenda Deaver of Jamestown, TN., one niece and four nephews. Her memorial service was at Grace Episcopal Church, Orange Park, FL. Family and friends will gather at the Hope Mills Cemetery for a graveside service when it can be done safely.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301
Online Condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com