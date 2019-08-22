|
Jennie Harris Wright
Fayetteville—Ms. Jennie Harris Wright, 86 went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Highland House of Fayetteville.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00am Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Praise Fellowship Church of God, 510 Adams Street, Fayetteville, officiating will be Pastor Richard Williford. Burial will follow at Suggs Grove Baptist Church, 16618 NC 53 in Jerome (Bladen County).
The family will receive friends from 10:00am to 10:50am Saturday at the church prior to the service.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow Wilson Harris and Eileen Davis Harris; first husband, Lee A. Milanese; son, Joseph L. Milanese; and second husband, Robert E. Wright.
She is survived by her sons, Lynn Milanese & wife, Debra of Stedman and Mark A. Milanese & wife, Joyce of South Carolina; grandchildren, Christopher A. Milanese, Adam L. Milanese, Victoria L. Milanese, Tamara Milanese and Jennifer Milanese; and 4 great grandchildren.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Stedman, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019