Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
5:30 PM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church

Jennifer A. Hall

Jennifer A. Hall Obituary
Jennifer A. Hall
Hope Mills—Jennifer A. Hall, 49, of Hope Mills, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019 surrounded by family.
She is survived by her husband of almost 21 years, Chad Hall; their sons, Preston and Davis; her parents, Miriam and Tony Arguello; and her mother-in-law, Grace Hall.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in conjunction with evening Vigil at 5:30 p.m. A gathering will follow in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to at stjude.org.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
