Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
3:00 PM
Talley Woodland Park
2122 Middle Road
Eastover, NC
View Map

Jennifer Ransom


1978 - 2020
Jennifer Ransom Obituary
Jennifer Ransom
Eastover—Ms. Jennifer "Jenni" Victoria Simmons Ransom, 41 of Eastover, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at her home.
Jenni was a native of Cumberland County, the daughter of the late Hugh Douglas and Mary Lynn Nunnery Simmons. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, Jason Jernigan of the home; two daughters, Jessica Ransom and Kaitlyn Ransom both of Eastover; one brother, Hugh Douglas Simmons and wife, Adriana of Garland; a sister, Dina Young and husband, Troy of Crestview, FL; and four nieces and nephews, Ashley, Troy, Lily and River.
A celebration of life will be held at Talley Woodland Park, 2122 Middle Road, Eastover on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 3:00pm with Pastor Bryan Strickland officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Karen Chandler Trust, PO Box 87292, Fayetteville, NC 28304; or online at www.karenchandlertrust.com.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home 401 W. Roseboro St. Roseboro, NC 28382
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
