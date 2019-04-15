|
|
Jennifer Roberts
Lumber Bridge —Jennifer Jacqueline Roberts, 78, of Lumber Bridge passed from this life April 11, 2019, after a long struggle with emphysema. Jennifer was born and raised in London, United Kingdom, to Robert and Florence Warner. She is preceded in death by her only brother, Robert.
As a teenager she was a champion swimmer, winning numerous events in and around the London area. Eventually marrying a US Air Force airman and gave birth to her only child, Jacqueline. Shortly after her daughter's birth, she moved to the United States where she became a US citizen. Although she returned several times to England to live, her permanent and last home was in North Carolina where she lived with her spouse Chief Warrant Officer III (ret), Howard Philip Roberts.
Jennifer's call in life was to help the mentally ill. She earned a degree in psychology from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke in 1983 and was employed by Southeastern Mental Health in Scotland County. She pursued her passion in a day treatment for mentally and emotionally troubled adults in the capacity of day treatment supervisor and case manager until her retirement in 2008.
Upon retirement, Jennifer volunteered at Cape Fear Valley Hospital and read to the blind and vision impaired through the North Carolina Radio Reading Service to the blind. She gave generously to the and the ASPCA. One of her greatest loves in life were her dogs. Her surviving fur babies, Jack, Pippa, and Brinksey will miss her dearly
Jennifer is survived by her husband, Howard Roberts, daughter and son-in-law, Jackie and Doug Whitbeck, and two granddaughters, Krystal and Pamela. Sleep well my mother until we meet again.
The memorial services will be held at West Fayetteville Baptist Church. Pastor Steve Swann will preside.
The family will receive visitors from 6 to 6:30 pm. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 6:30 pm.
Condolences to the family made at www.crumplerfuneralhome.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019