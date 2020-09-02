1/
Jenny McRae
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jenny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jenny McRae
Laurinburg—Jenny Cox McRae, 63, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Scotland Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Maxton. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, face coverings are required, attendance will be monitored and seating will be limited for the service.
Born January 11, 1957 in Fulton County, GA, she was a daughter of the late Robert Hugh and Jenny Middleton Cox. Jenny was a florist and event planner and owned Second Act Floral. She was very creative and had a special gift for hospitality. She made everyone feel at home and would do anything for you. Jenny invented herself in her work and with family and friends. She enjoyed homeschooling her children.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, James D. "Jim" McRae, Jr. of the home; her son, James Neal McRae and his wife Jennifer of Laurinburg; a daughter, Martha Middleton McRae of Sophia, NC; a brother, John Robert Cox of Oxford, NC; and one granddaughter, Genna McRae. She is preceded in death by an infant daughter, Margaret Elizabeth McRae.
The family will receive friends Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, face coverings are required and attendance will be monitored.
Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium is serving the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.bumgarnerfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bumgarner Family Funeral Service And Crematorium
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bumgarner Family Funeral Service And Crematorium
305 East Church Street
Laurinburg, NC 28353
(910) 276-2200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bumgarner Family Funeral Service And Crematorium

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 2, 2020
I remember Jenny bring a very generous, kind, and caring person. I have been the recipient of all these qualities. I will always remember her with great fondness.
Prayers for her family.

Sylvia Polston
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved