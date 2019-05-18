|
Jerry Allen McLaurin
Stedman—Jerry Allen McLaurin, 71 passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. He was born May 30, 1947 in Cumberland County, to Ruby Tew McLaurin and the late, William B. McLaurin, Sr.
Jerry, known to his hunting buddies as "buckskin", graduated from Central High School.
He worked for Larry Sausage and later was well know around Cumberland County grocery stores as the "Cookie Man". He stocked and distributed for Famous Amos, Jack's and Murray Cookies. Jerry was a loving Son, Brother, Dad and Pop Pop and his blue eyes never met a stranger.
Jerry is survived by his children; Brooke McLaurin Autry and husband, Jeremy of Stedman, Shane McLaurin and fiance', Laurel of Fayetteville, and Tiffany Mitchell and husband, Billy of Mooresville; sister, Amy Rogers of Fayetteville; and a brother, Burnice McLaurin and Wife, Deborah of Salem, Missouri; grandchildren, Porter, Pansy, and Deacon Autry, Ethan Grant, and Peyton Grant; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home in Stedman. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00am Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Autryville New Life Church of God, officiating will be Pastor Larry Autry. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Children's Ministry at Autryville New Life Church of God in memory of Jerry McLaurin, 201 E. North Street, Autryville, NC 28318.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 18 to May 19, 2019