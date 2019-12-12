|
Jerry Dale Packer, Sr.
Fayetteville—Jerry Dale Packer, Sr., 56, passed away at his home on December 7, 2019. He was born on November 6,1963 in Cumberland county, North Carolina to Gerald F. Packer and Rodelia (Metcalf) Packer.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Donna Packer, of the home; his mother, Rodelia Packer of Fayetteville, NC; one son, Jerry D. Packer, Jr. of the home; two step sons; and three brothers, Warren Packer, Jesse Packer and Mitchell Packer, all of Fayetteville, NC; he also leaves behind two grandsons.
A celebration of life service will be held at the First Church of Fayetteville on Thursday December 19, 2019 at 12:00. There will be a visitation prior to the service from 11:00-12:00.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 12 to Dec. 17, 2019