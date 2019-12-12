Home

POWERED BY

Jerry Dale Packer Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Dale Packer Sr. Obituary
Jerry Dale Packer, Sr.
Fayetteville—Jerry Dale Packer, Sr., 56, passed away at his home on December 7, 2019. He was born on November 6,1963 in Cumberland county, North Carolina to Gerald F. Packer and Rodelia (Metcalf) Packer.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Donna Packer, of the home; his mother, Rodelia Packer of Fayetteville, NC; one son, Jerry D. Packer, Jr. of the home; two step sons; and three brothers, Warren Packer, Jesse Packer and Mitchell Packer, all of Fayetteville, NC; he also leaves behind two grandsons.
A celebration of life service will be held at the First Church of Fayetteville on Thursday December 19, 2019 at 12:00. There will be a visitation prior to the service from 11:00-12:00.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 12 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -