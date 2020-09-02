Jerry Dale Williams

Antelope, CA —Jerry Dale Williams - a Vietnam veteran, champion amateur boxer, loving husband, father, brother, and loyal friend to many - passed away in Roseville, CA on Friday, August 28. He was 70.

Jerry was born in Fayetteville on July 10, 1950 to Dorothy Mae Williams and Jack Graham. He was baptized at Thaddeus Chapel Disciples of Christ Church in Fayetteville, the seed of a born-again Christian life.

He attended E. E. Smith High School before enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1969. He served until 1980, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant.

He was wounded in Vietnam combat and received the Purple Heart.

Following service in Vietnam, Jerry was assigned to the 525MI Brigade, part of the XVIII Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg. A member of the 319MI Battalion, he was assigned to the Army boxing team where he competed in light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions against boxers from all of the U.S. military services and from around the world.

He also served as a team coach, winning the respect of former teammates and new recruits alike for his deep knowledge of the sport and valuable support outside the ring.

Jerry won the 1975 U.S. Army and Interservice light heavyweight championships. He also won the light heavyweight division in the CISM international tournament, involving military boxers from around the world.

Known among teammates and competitors as the boxer with a "tenacious left hook," Jerry took on boxers who later became professional champions, including former WBA heavyweight champion James "Bonecrusher" Smith.

He fought then-U.S. Marine Leon Spinks (later professional heavyweight champion), landing a blow to the face that knocked out several of Spinks' teeth.

After his military career, Jerry worked as a trainer and sparring partner for former World Heavyweight champion Larry Holmes.

He later moved to California, where he worked for many years for United Airlines at the San Francisco International Airport.and operated a personal training business, Heavenly Body Fitness.

He was a deacon and trustee at San Francisco Christian Center, where he led a physical exercise ministry. Among his many civic activities was coaching youth basketball at the Boys and Girls Club of Vallejo, CA

Jerry is survived by his wife, Deborah Purdie-Williams of Antelope, CA; his mother, Dorothy Hamilton of Fayetteville; a daughter, Rhiann Ayers (Germond) of Vallejo, CA; a son, Jordan Williams (Camille) of San Jose, CA; sisters, Linda Williams McCarthy (Basilio) of Wake Forest, Sheila Graham of Bloomfield, NJ, Cynthia Miller (Charles) of Peoria, AZ, Carol Williams of Raleigh, Edwina Hamilton of Fayetteville and Karen Shakir-Hall of Hillside, NJ.; brothers, COL (Ret) Ronald Hamilton (Rosa) of White Plains, Md. and Edward Hamilton of Houston, TX; stepdaughter Denise Best of Fayetteville; two loving grandchildren and two step-grandchildren; and a host of loving nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on September 3 at the Morgan Jones Funeral Home in Sacramento,CA. Burial will be September 17 at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA.



