|
|
Jerry Everett Sanders
Fayetteville—Jerry E. Sanders, 74, died Friday, September 27, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
Born December 22, 1944 in Laurel, Mississippi, he was a son of the late Joseph Everett and Mattie Lee (Pulliam) Sanders. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the U.S. Army. His last post was at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Following completion of his military service, he continued to work in, and retired from, communications at Fort Bragg.
Jerry was an avid reader, hunter and fisherman and loved to watch old western movies. He also excelled at a number of hobbies, including antique clock repair, woodworking and crafting fine jewelry.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda Jane Lockbaum Sanders, a native of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, and two sons, Jerry E. Sanders, Jr and wife Ruth of Greenwood, Arkansas and Daniel C. Sanders and wife Jennifer of Raleigh, North Carolina, and five grandchildren. Also surviving are a brother, Major and wife Elizabeth Sanders of Petal, Mississippi and two sisters, AJ Skerrett of Aurora, Colorado and Leona Ward of Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the United Way of Cumberland County, PO Box 303, Fayetteville, NC 28302 or to another .
Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019