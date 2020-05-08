Home

Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home - Sanford
600 W. Main St.
Sanford, NC 27332
919-774-1111
Visitation
Saturday, May 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home - Sanford
600 W. Main St.
Sanford, NC 27332
Graveside service
Monday, May 11, 2020
4:00 PM
Broadway Town Cemetery

Jerry Jacobs


1948 - 2020
Jerry Jacobs Obituary
Jerry Jacobs
Broadway—Jerry Jacobs, age 71, of Broadway, NC, died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Cumberland County, NC on August 29, 1948 to the late Dalton Parnell Jacobs and Helen Brewington Jacobs. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter Cynthia Lynn Jacobs, sister Sandy Jacobs and brother Bobby Jacobs. Jerry was a flooring installer. His favorite pastime was riding his Harley-Davidson. He just recently married the love of his life, Brenda Griffin Jacobs and loved his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Brenda, he is survived by son Jerry Lee Jacobs and wife Gale of Spring Lake, NC; sister Ellen Smith and husband Bob of Fayetteville, NC; brother Haywood Jacobs and wife Cindy of Hope Mills, NC; grandchildren Amber Jacobs, Ashley Jacobs, Lane Jacobs, Jerry Jacobs, Jr., Bobby Jacobs and Kelsey Taylor; and great-grandchildren Rylee Cockman, Jaxon Cockman, Logan Williams and Vaela Jacobs.
The family will receive friends Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM (while practicing social distancing and ten allowed into funeral home at a time). A graveside service will be held Monday, May 11, 2020 at 4:00 PM at Broadway Town Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Groves officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a tree, plant, windchimes, rocking chair, door wreath, etc. that can be placed in the family yard that will last years to come.
Condolences may be made at www.bridgescameronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 8 to May 9, 2020
