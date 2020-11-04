1/1
Jerry Keith Wilson
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Keith Wilson
Fayetteville—Jerry Keith Wilson beloved father, brother grandfather and friend, 75, of Fayetteville, NC went home to be with the Lord on November 3, 2020.
He was an active member of the community with 10 years of volunteer work at the Friends for Cancer Center at Cape Fear Valley Hospital and a member of his Sunday school class.
He was an eternal optimist that would light up a room and wanted to personally know everyone he met. His mission in life was to serve the Lord by making each person he interacted with a little brighter.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Irene Scottie Wilson.
He is survived by his children, Keith Wilson and Kimberly Williams; his brother, Gary Wilson; his sisters, Beverly Hall and Deborah Eubanks, Rosa Lyons and Patricia Obenchain; his daughter-in-law, Sherie-Beth Wilson, and his three grandchildren, Grace Wilson, Luke Wilson, and Caden Williams.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11 AM at Snyder Memorial Baptist Church with Pastor John Cook officiating. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Friends of Cancer Center and Snyder Memorial Baptist Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Snyder Memorial Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rogers and Breece Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved