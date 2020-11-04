Jerry Keith WilsonFayetteville—Jerry Keith Wilson beloved father, brother grandfather and friend, 75, of Fayetteville, NC went home to be with the Lord on November 3, 2020.He was an active member of the community with 10 years of volunteer work at the Friends for Cancer Center at Cape Fear Valley Hospital and a member of his Sunday school class.He was an eternal optimist that would light up a room and wanted to personally know everyone he met. His mission in life was to serve the Lord by making each person he interacted with a little brighter.He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Irene Scottie Wilson.He is survived by his children, Keith Wilson and Kimberly Williams; his brother, Gary Wilson; his sisters, Beverly Hall and Deborah Eubanks, Rosa Lyons and Patricia Obenchain; his daughter-in-law, Sherie-Beth Wilson, and his three grandchildren, Grace Wilson, Luke Wilson, and Caden Williams.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11 AM at Snyder Memorial Baptist Church with Pastor John Cook officiating. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Friends of Cancer Center and Snyder Memorial Baptist Church.