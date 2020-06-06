Jerry L. Locklear
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry L. Locklear
Fayetteville—Jerry Lynn Locklear, 45, of Fayetteville, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at his home.
Born in Cumberland County, he is the son of the late Norman and Glenda Locklear.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Dawn Locklear; daughters, Ashley Locklear and Cheyenne Locklear; sons, Dakota Locklear and Paxton Locklear; sister, Delphia Tyndall and husband Randy; brothers, Craig Locklear and Jiame Brown.
Jerry was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved