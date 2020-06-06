Jerry L. LocklearFayetteville—Jerry Lynn Locklear, 45, of Fayetteville, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at his home.Born in Cumberland County, he is the son of the late Norman and Glenda Locklear.Jerry is survived by his wife, Dawn Locklear; daughters, Ashley Locklear and Cheyenne Locklear; sons, Dakota Locklear and Paxton Locklear; sister, Delphia Tyndall and husband Randy; brothers, Craig Locklear and Jiame Brown.Jerry was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.