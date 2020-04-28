|
Jerry Lewis
Fayetteville—MSG Jerry Godwin Lewis, (Retired), 83 of Fayetteville passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Harnett Woods Nursing Home.
Jerry was born in Hickory, NC on September 11, 1936, son to the late Homer and Alice White Lewis. He joined the US Army in 1955 serving for 24 years. During his time in the military, he served several tours of duty in Vietnam receiving many awards and decorations including the Purple Heart. MSG Lewis is a true American hero who will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife Kim Lewis of Fayetteville; a son, Larry Michael Lewis and wife Tina of Spring Lake; daughters, Linda Sue Adams and husband Larry of Spring Lake and Mary Anderson and husband Bill of Lillington; 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and many extended family members.
A service of celebrate his life will be scheduled for a later date.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020