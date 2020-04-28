Home

POWERED BY

Jerry Lewis


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Lewis Obituary
Jerry Lewis
Fayetteville—MSG Jerry Godwin Lewis, (Retired), 83 of Fayetteville passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Harnett Woods Nursing Home.
Jerry was born in Hickory, NC on September 11, 1936, son to the late Homer and Alice White Lewis. He joined the US Army in 1955 serving for 24 years. During his time in the military, he served several tours of duty in Vietnam receiving many awards and decorations including the Purple Heart. MSG Lewis is a true American hero who will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife Kim Lewis of Fayetteville; a son, Larry Michael Lewis and wife Tina of Spring Lake; daughters, Linda Sue Adams and husband Larry of Spring Lake and Mary Anderson and husband Bill of Lillington; 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and many extended family members.
A service of celebrate his life will be scheduled for a later date.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -