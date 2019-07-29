|
Jerry Taylor
Stedman — Mr. Jerry Glenn Taylor, 61 of Stedman, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019.
Jerry was born August 24, 1957 in Sampson County. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to go antiquing. He had a servants heart and was well known for helping anyone who needed it. He was well known for being the go-to mechanic, often having customers come from several hours away. He was a family man and loved his grandchildren and his dog, Sophie wholeheartedly. They were his world.
Jerry and Tammy would be celebrating their 40th anniversary on August 17, 2019. He was retiring in August and they had plans to purchase a small RV and start traveling.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Taylor; a brother, Michael Taylor; and grandparents, George and Sadie Pinter.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Britt Taylor; daughters, Kristen Prater and husband RK of Stedman, and Lauren Taylor and fiance` TJ Simmons of Laurinburg; grandchildren, Kayleigh Parrish of Stedman, Kaleb Parrish of Stedman, and Lula Mae Prater of Stedman; his mother, Mildred Pinter Taylor of Stedman; special furbaby, Sophie; brother, Wayne Taylor and companion Paulette Banks of El Cajon, CA; and sister, Connie Davis and husband Mike of Butler, TN.
The family will receive friends from 11:00am-1:00pm on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Stedman Pentecostal Holiness Church, 432 Hillsboro Street, Stedman. The funeral service will follow at 1:00pm with Bishop Donald Baldwin and Chaplain Rickey Dawson officiating. At other times the family will receive friends at the home of RK and Kristen Prater, 4679 Hummingbird Place, Fayetteville, NC 28312.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Service Source, attn. Friendship House, 600 Ames Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Butler Funeral Home of Stedman is serving the family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 29 to July 30, 2019