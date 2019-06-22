|
Jerry W. Latta
Bunnlevel—Jerry Warren Latta, 72, of Bunnlevel, NC, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
Jerry was born on May 18, 1947 in Harnett County, NC, to the late Gladys and James Latta. He is preceded in death by his sister, Betty Rose; brother, Jimmy Latta; son, Daniel Latta and one grandchild.
Jerry leaves behind many relatives and friends that loved him, including his wife of fourteen years, Shelia Latta; daughter, Jeri Lynn Latta of Erwin; son, Joe Latta of Bunnlevel; sister, Gloria Latta of Wilmington; brother, Chris Latta and wife, Tracy of Holden Beach; step-son, Jason Dixon of Raleigh and sister-in-law, Amy Pechmann of Fayetteville.
Those who knew Jerry knew his fond love of his four-legged children. He was greeted by his beloved Mistletoe, Bentley and Precious, but leaves behind his sweet Howie and Sugarbear.
Jerry worked for twenty-two years as a Harnett County Magistrate and was a UNC Chapel Hill Alumni. He was devoted member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Erwin, where he was a member of The Men's Fellowship Club, the Vestry and served as an usher. He will also be remembered for his farm and tobacco crops.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Adcock Funeral Home in Spring Lake. Interment will immediately follow at Harnett Memorial Park in Lillington. The family will receive friends and relatives at the funeral home on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Stephen's Episcopal Church Memorial Fund, 209 Denim Drive, Erwin, NC 28339. All other correspondence may be sent to 1395 Thompson Road, Bunnlevel, NC 28323.
Arrangements by Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory of Spring Lake.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 22 to June 23, 2019