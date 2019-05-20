|
Jerry Wayne Goza
Edneyville—Jerry Wayne Goza, 77, of Edneyville, NC, formerly of Raeford/Red Springs, NC passed away on May 16, 2019 at Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals in Asheville, NC. Born April 16, 1942 in El Dorado, Arkansas, he was a son of the late Robert Sidney and Effie Galbraith Goza. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, Charles, Bobby, and Dana Goza. Surviving is his spouse, Joyce Monroe Goza; sister, Anna Goza of Hope Mills, NC; daughters, Kelley G. Richter and her spouse, Will, of Charleston, SC, Rebecca G. Johnson of Wake Forest, NC, Lindsay C. Edwards of Green Mountain, NC; son, Jared M. Edwards and his spouse, Katherine, of Washington, NC; grandchildren, Catherine, Collin, and Cameron Byrne, and Maribel, Wesley, and Caulder Edwards; special niece, Wendi G. Pierce and her spouse, Michael, of Hope Mills, NC; niece, Dora Lee; and nephew, Robert Goza. A memorial service will be held at Lumber Bridge Presbyterian Church in Lumber Bridge, NC on May 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., lead by Dr. David Hudson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lumber Bridge Presbyterian Church, or in memory do an act of kindness for someone as he was always kind to everyone. Condolences may be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com.
