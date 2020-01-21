|
Jessica Carson Bennett
Fayetteville—Jessica Carson Bennett, 42, of Fayetteville passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Jessica was born January 29, 1977 in Cumberland County, NC.
Jessica was a 1995 graduate of Cape Fear High School. She was the Tourism and Sales Manager at Fayetteville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at Lafayette Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home on Thursday from 6-8:00 pm.
Jessica is survived by her daughter, Meghan Elizabeth Bennett of the home; parents, Sandra and Ned Carson of Eastover; fiancé, Connie Mack Eason, Jr. and his son, Deacon of Fayetteville; brother, Brian Carson and wife Maggie of Fayetteville; niece, Maddoline Carson and nephews, Michael and Matthew Carson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fayetteville Animal Protection Society (FAPS), 3827 Bragg Blvd. Fayetteville, NC 28303.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020