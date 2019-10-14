|
Jessie Arlen Montes
Hope Mills—Jessie Arlen Montes, age 56, passed away at home on October 11, 2019.
Jessie was born on March 25,1956 in Arlington, Texas to Jesus Montes and Juana (Sosa- Arciniega) Montes. After attending school in Dodge City, Kansas he joined the U.S. Army and honorably served for eleven years.
Jessie leaves behind two daughters, Jessica Montes of Kansas City, Kansas and Ashley Richtig of West Point, Nebraska; one brother, Marc Montes of Canon City, Colorado; three sisters, Elisa Montes and Bertha Montes of Wichita, Kansas and Maria Montes Diaz of Dodge City, Kansas. Jessie also leaves behind his loving partner of eight years Wendy Lundy and her daughter Cheyenne Lundy.
A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019