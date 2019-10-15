Home

POWERED BY

Jessie B. McNeill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jessie B. McNeill Obituary
Jessie B. McNeill
Fayetteville—Elder Jessie B. McNeill of 1864 Cascade Street, Fayetteville, NC departed this life on October 14, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in the Smith Chapel FWB Church. Burial: Cumberland Memorial Gardens. She was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. Those left to cherish her memories are: brother, William O. Blue; sister, Edith McLean and a host of other relatives and friends.The family will receive friends Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12 Noon at the church.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jessie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.