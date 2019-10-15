|
Jessie B. McNeill
Fayetteville—Elder Jessie B. McNeill of 1864 Cascade Street, Fayetteville, NC departed this life on October 14, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in the Smith Chapel FWB Church. Burial: Cumberland Memorial Gardens. She was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. Those left to cherish her memories are: brother, William O. Blue; sister, Edith McLean and a host of other relatives and friends.The family will receive friends Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12 Noon at the church.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019