Jewel Canady Simmons
Fayetteville—Jewel Canady Simmons, 85, of Fayetteville met her Lord and Savior on June 13, 2020 with her beloved family by her side. Jewel was pre-deceased by her husband of 50 years, Vinton H. Simmons, her parents, Henry and Hettie Canady, sisters, Elizabeth C. Smith, Ira Blue C. Johnson, brother, Fulton Canady, sister-in-law, Joann Simmons Duplissey and nephew, William Harold (Hal) Melvin.
Jewel is survived by her daughter, Sharmon Simmons Herring and husband, Ken and grandchildren, Trey Herring and Caroline Canady Herring, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Jewel was a 1952 graduate of Fayetteville High School and attended Worth Business College. She began working at the age of 13 at Hatcher's Office Supply in downtown Fayetteville. After her marriage, Jewel was a "happy homemaker" prior to re-entering the workforce. She was a retired employee of Cumberland County Schools, Educational Resources Center for Library Services.
Jewel was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church, where she served as the Church Librarian for over 45 years. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for 49 years, Fayetteville Chapter #334, and served as Worthy Matron of Long Leaf Pine Chapter #186. Jewel was a Past Mother Advisor of Fayetteville Assembly #22, Order of the Rainbow for Girls.
Jewel enjoyed Garden Club, sewing, reading, puzzles, singing, dancing and playing Skip-Bo and Pinochle. She enjoyed being a member of REACT (Retired Employees After Carolina Telephone) with her husband, Vinton.
Most of all, Jewel loved being with family and caring for Trey and Caroline from birth to high school, as well as, her grand dog, Sammi Simmons Herring. She cherished memories of family trips to Sunset Beach, the North Carolina Mountains to choose the perfect Christmas Tree, Disney World and many other adventures. Jewel was an avid Carolina Basketball Fan and never missed cheering her beloved Tar Heels on to victory!
The family would like to extend their love and sincere appreciation to the staff at Heritage Place Assisted Living, where she was a resident for the past 7 ½ years, as well as 3HC Hospice for their loving care of Jewel. Jewel showed so much strength and courage through her long journey with Dementia.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, June 16 at 11 AM at First Baptist Church, Fayetteville. The burial will follow at Live Oak Methodist Church Cemetery, Bladen County, where she will be laid to rest in peace beside her beloved husband, Vinton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 201 Anderson Street, Fayetteville, NC, 28301.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com.
Services are entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC, 20301.
Fayetteville—Jewel Canady Simmons, 85, of Fayetteville met her Lord and Savior on June 13, 2020 with her beloved family by her side. Jewel was pre-deceased by her husband of 50 years, Vinton H. Simmons, her parents, Henry and Hettie Canady, sisters, Elizabeth C. Smith, Ira Blue C. Johnson, brother, Fulton Canady, sister-in-law, Joann Simmons Duplissey and nephew, William Harold (Hal) Melvin.
Jewel is survived by her daughter, Sharmon Simmons Herring and husband, Ken and grandchildren, Trey Herring and Caroline Canady Herring, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Jewel was a 1952 graduate of Fayetteville High School and attended Worth Business College. She began working at the age of 13 at Hatcher's Office Supply in downtown Fayetteville. After her marriage, Jewel was a "happy homemaker" prior to re-entering the workforce. She was a retired employee of Cumberland County Schools, Educational Resources Center for Library Services.
Jewel was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church, where she served as the Church Librarian for over 45 years. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for 49 years, Fayetteville Chapter #334, and served as Worthy Matron of Long Leaf Pine Chapter #186. Jewel was a Past Mother Advisor of Fayetteville Assembly #22, Order of the Rainbow for Girls.
Jewel enjoyed Garden Club, sewing, reading, puzzles, singing, dancing and playing Skip-Bo and Pinochle. She enjoyed being a member of REACT (Retired Employees After Carolina Telephone) with her husband, Vinton.
Most of all, Jewel loved being with family and caring for Trey and Caroline from birth to high school, as well as, her grand dog, Sammi Simmons Herring. She cherished memories of family trips to Sunset Beach, the North Carolina Mountains to choose the perfect Christmas Tree, Disney World and many other adventures. Jewel was an avid Carolina Basketball Fan and never missed cheering her beloved Tar Heels on to victory!
The family would like to extend their love and sincere appreciation to the staff at Heritage Place Assisted Living, where she was a resident for the past 7 ½ years, as well as 3HC Hospice for their loving care of Jewel. Jewel showed so much strength and courage through her long journey with Dementia.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, June 16 at 11 AM at First Baptist Church, Fayetteville. The burial will follow at Live Oak Methodist Church Cemetery, Bladen County, where she will be laid to rest in peace beside her beloved husband, Vinton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 201 Anderson Street, Fayetteville, NC, 28301.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com.
Services are entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC, 20301.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.