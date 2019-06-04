|
Jewel "Wayne" Dix
Fuquay-Varina—Jewel "Wayne" Dix, 76, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born on February 9, 1943 in Hope Mills, North Carolina, he was the son of the late James and Viola Dix.
Wayne was preceded in death by brothers, James "Bobby" Dix & Jesse Dix.
He is survived by his loving family which include his former wife, Linda Reynolds; daughters, Jamie Privette (Ellis) of Willow Springs, Kimberly Goldman (Adam) of Pembroke Pines, FL; grandchildren, Ronnie Privette (Courtney) of Wendell, Christopher Privette of Fuquay Varina, Danyelle Neal (Ryan) of Garner, Jessica Reichert (Lenny) of Angier, Kelly Privette (Terrance Porter) of Wendell; great grandchildren, Shelby, Braxton, Beckham, & Khloe Reichert, Maison Porter, Hudson Privette, McKinley & Brantley Neal; siblings, Stacy Dix (Carolyn) of Sanford, Joyce Copeland (Tim) of Fayetteville, Donnie "Moe" Dix of Fuquay Varina; and many nieces and nephews. His family brought him so much joy and he cherished the time spent with them.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 6th at 2 p.m. at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills. Burial will follow at Adcock Cemetery in Hope Mills. The family will receive friends preceding the funeral service at the funeral home at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Duke Children's Hospital of Durham, North Carolina.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 4 to June 5, 2019