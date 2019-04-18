|
Jewell Gay Coats McMinn
Spring Lake — Jewell Gay Coats McMinn, 59, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill, NC.
She is survived by her husband; four children; three brothers; four sisters; sixteen grandchildren and a great-grandson.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Adcock Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Borcherding officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:30 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will take place at a later date.
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019