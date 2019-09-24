|
Ji Yun Staples
Fayetteville—Ji Yun Staples, 69, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 22nd, 2019.
She was a beloved wife, mother, and grandma who always put others above herself. Ji Yun was born November 5th, 1949 in South Korea. She was an active member of Macpherson Presbyterian Church which is where the service will be held on Saturday, September 28th. The visitation will take place at 10:00 a.m. followed by the service and burial at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Macpherson Presbyterian Church.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019