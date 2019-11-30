|
|
Jimmie Bayless
Claude, Texas—On Wednesday, November 20th, 2019, Jimmie (Jim) Lee Bayless, loving husband and father, passed away in Claude, TX, after a long and valiant fight with Parkinson's disease; he was 85. Jim is survived by his wife of 41 years, Shirley Friemel Bayless, as well as his children, Janet Bayless, Sandie Bayless, Brad Bayless (Susan), step-children - David Alexander (Betty), Sharla Alexander, John Alexander (Kelly), four grandchildren - Joshua Bayless (Molly), Zachary Bayless (Megan), Jeremy Alexander, Jessica Alexander and four great-grandchildren.
Jimmie was born on April 14, 1934 in Topeka, KS. He went to work for DuPont at the Tecumseh, KS Plant in 1958 and transferred in 1978 to the Fay Works DuPont Plant to lead start up team with NAFION process. Jim retired from DuPont after 35 years, and soon after was called to be a servant of Christ with the Church of the Nazarene. Jim was an active member of the Fayetteville Village Baptist Church where he served on several committees, school boards and an active participant in community outreach.
Jim was many things to many people, including a friend, a mentor, and a leader. Jim will be most missed for things he shared freely like, his walk of faith, his quick-wit. We will all miss his love, his orneriness, his reassuring wink of the eye, and telling you that everything is in God's hands. He had a significant impact on the lives of those closest to him.
Service will be held at the Fayetteville Church of the Nazarene on December 8th 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome at Fayetteville Church of the Nazarene in Fayetteville, NC or the Parkinson's Research Foundation.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019