|
|
Jimmie Eloise Fulk
Fayetteville—Jimmie Eloise Fulk, 82, of Fayetteville, NC passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
Jimmie was born on March 29th, 1937 in North Carolina to Archie A. Walters and Dora (Prevatte) Walters. She was the youngest of eight children. Jimmie attended Hoke High School in Raeford, where she was high school sweethearts with her husband, Waylon. They married in Germany in 1958 while Waylon was deployed in the US Air Force. Jimmie was a homemaker and raised two children, Doreen and Darryl. Active in the Campground United Methodist Church as a Sunday School superintendent, in the Golden Elite Club, and in the Wesleyanna Ladies Circle, Jimmie was well loved by her community. She was passionate about flower gardening, traveling, singing, and cooking for her family, whom she truly cared for.
Jimmie was preceded in death by her father, Archie A. Walters; her mother Dora Walters; her brothers Archie L. Walters and Harry Walters Sr.; and her sisters Evelyn Turbeville, Vera Lee Rogers, Gladys Jones, and Eva Snook.
Jimmie is survived by her husband of 61 years, Waylon Fulk of Fayetteville, NC; her daughter, Doreen Wagner (Brent Wagner) of Marietta, GA; her son, Darryl Fulk of Fayetteville, NC; her sister, O'Lee Bowen (Everett Bowen) of Raeford, NC; and her granddaughter, Karla Wagner of Atlanta, GA.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, October 2nd, from 10 to 11 am at Campground United Methodist Church in Fayetteville, NC.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, October 2nd, at Campground United Methodist Church in Fayetteville, NC with Reverend Sang Park officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.
Flowers and memorial contributions may be sent to Campground United Methodist Church.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019