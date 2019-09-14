|
|
Jimmie Wayne McLawhorn
Fayetteville—Jimmie Wayne McLawhorn, 72 of Fayetteville died Friday, September 13, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Jimmie was born, November 17, 1946 in Pitt Co. to the late William Bruce McLawhorn and Mary Louise Hite McLawhorn. He was a member of Aaran Lake Baptist Church for the past 30 years and served with the U.S. Air Force.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Aaran Lake Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Sandhills State Veteran Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11a.m.- 12:30 p.m. prior to the service at the Church.
He is survived by his wife, Marcia McLawhorn; sons, Bradley Mclawhorn and wife Lucy, Kelley McLawhorn and wife Suganya; grandchildren, Arianna, Andrew, and Austin McLawhorn; sister-in-law, Barbara McMorris and brother-in-law, Bob Lucas; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019