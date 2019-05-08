|
Jimmy DeCosta Teachey
Fayetteville—Jimmy DeCosta Teachey age 79 of Fayetteville and formerly of Clinton died at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center on April 12 following a lengthy illness.
Our Friend will be best remembered for his artistic and creative styles which were recognized and respected by those who knew him.
He is survived by his caregiver and life partner, Ed Fields, of the home.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, May 11 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church 1601 Raeford Road in Fayetteville.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory, Inc.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 8 to May 10, 2019