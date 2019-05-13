|
Jimmy Douglas Davis
Aberdeen—Jimmy Douglas Davis, age 76, of Aberdeen, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst surrounded by loved ones.
A lifelong resident of Aberdeen, Jimmy was the youngest of 11 children born to Dora Hussey Davis and Vernon L. Davis. Jimmy was a graduate of Aberdeen High School. In the earlier years of his career, he was a branch manager at the Carolina Bank and later at the Bank of Raeford. His career later included a lawn business and working as a ground's supervisor for the NC Department of Corrections at Sandhills Youth Center before retiring in 2003.
After retirement, Jim was able to start some new hobbies, and the major one was building birdhouses. What began as a project to build just a few for a fair at the senior center, quickly grew into a side business that kept him busy for a couple of years.
A volunteer firefighter for over 30 years, Jim was a charter member of Crestline Fire Department, and later, he as a member of Aberdeen Fire Department. He loved to hunt and fish and being outdoors, in general. He enjoyed working in the yard and in the garden, and he could grow just about anything. He loved feeding birds and in his front yard was full of bird feeders.
Jim was a good listener and a good friend to many. He continued to make friends and stay connected to old friends throughout his life. After retirement, he had a daily routine of eating at Sizzling Steak or Eggs, where he had a loyal group of close friends that was special to him. Jim was a Christian, and he loved Jesus.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Dora Hussey Davis and Vernon L. Davis. He was also preceded by his five brothers. Thurston Davis, Vernon Davis, Marlon Davis, Richard Davis and Bobby Davis; five sisters, Lucile Graham, Doris Davidson, Ruby Cothran, Frances Davis, and Peggy Reaves.
He is survived by a daughter, Jamie Davis Ward (Kevin) of Vilas; and a son, Matthew Douglas Davis (Shelly), of Leland; five granddaughters, Georgia Davis, Sydney Ward, Elizabeth Ward, Laramie Ward, and Katherine Davis; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Boles Funeral Home in Pinehurst on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and a graveside service will be held at Bethesda Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019.
The family has requested that anyone who would like to honor Jim's memory, please do so by enjoying some time with your family members and telling them how much you love them. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to Foundation of FirstHealth, Attn: Hospice and Palliative Care Fund, P.O. Box 3000, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 13 to May 14, 2019