|
|
Jimmy Lee McLeod
Hope Mills —Jimmy Lee McLeod age 72 of 1155 Sandhill Road, Hope Mills departed this life Sunday, May 3, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday May 9th at 1:00 PM in Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Viewing Saturday, May 9th 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the mortuary. The family will receive friends at the home. He leaves to cherish his loving memory: wife, Carolyn McLeod; children, Sandra McIntyre(Lionel) George Evans Jr.(Candy), Douglas Freeman and Quashawn McGeachy-McPhaul; mother, Elizabeth "Lizzie" McLeod; siblings, Benjamin McLeod(Cynthia), Kenneth McLeod and Joann Johnson(Don); six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 5 to May 8, 2020