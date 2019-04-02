|
|
Jimmy Ray Foley
Fayetteville—Jimmy Ray Foley, 72, went home to be with the Lord on Monday April 1st, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was survived by his wife of 56 years: Toni Shupe Foley, 1 son: John Ray Foley, 4 daughters: Lisa Foley Ivey, Lori Foley Albaugh, Sherry Foley Bullard and Marcie Foley Alexander, 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He was loved by many and will be missed beyond measure. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Praise Fellowship Church 510 Adam Street Fayetteville, NC, a visitation will be held one hour prior.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019