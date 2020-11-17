1/1
Jo Ann Cashwell
1945 - 2020
{ "" }
Hope Mills —Jo Ann Herring Marsh Cashwell, 75, of Hope Mills, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
Born March 29, 1945 in Cumberland County, Jo Ann was the daughter of the late Nathan and Addie Herring.
She is survived by her daughter, Tracy L. Marsh; son, Robert Todd Marsh; three grandchildren, Paige Marsh and twins, Brooke and Blaire Marsh; brother, Johnny Herring and wife Sue; the children of sister June Herring Britt, Mickey Britt, Wendy Britt Bentley, and Mark Britt; numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends.
Jo Ann dedicated 42 years of service to Carolina Telephone and Telegraph. She loved her family and music, and had an inherited green thumb. Jo Ann was a spitfire with an awesome sense of humor and will be truly loved and missed always.
A celebration of Jo Ann's life, lead by Pastor Jonathon McNeill, will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
910-429-1011
