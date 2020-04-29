Home

Cromartie - Miller Funerals & Cremations
401 W CUMBERLAND ST
Dunn, NC 28334
(910) 892-2077
Graveside service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Old Bluff Cemetery

Jo Ann Kinlaw Cisson


1939 - 2020
Jo Ann Kinlaw Cisson Obituary
Jo Ann Kinlaw Cisson
Taylors, SC—Jo Ann Kinlaw Cisson, of Taylors, South Carolina departed this life on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Greer Memorial Hospital in Greer, South Carolina being 81 years of age. She was born on April 19, 1939 in Cumberland County, North Carolina to the late Louis Kinlaw and the late Mertice Williams Kinlaw. She was also preceded in death by her son: Billy Gore and two sisters: Margaret Kinlaw Griffin and Linda Kinlaw Onermaa. Jo Ann was a fantastic cook. Her specialty was Southern cuisine as well as baking cakes and pies. She and John have traveled the world in their 40 plus years of marriage. They lived for many years in Europe where she began to collect German art and crystal. They eventually came back to the States and first settled in Florida and later retired in South Carolina.
Jo Ann leaves behind to mourn her passing, her husband John Cisson; four nephews: Charles Griffin, Timothy Griffin, Kenneth Griffin and Gerald Kebort.
The family wishes to express special acknowledgements to Ricky and Sandra Cox for their constant care and concern for Jo Ann during her final years.
A graveside funeral service to commemorate the life of Jo Ann Cisson will be conducted at Eleven O'clock in the morning on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in the Old Bluff Cemetery with Rev. Meg Dudley officiating.
All arrangements are entrusted to Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cromartiemiller.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020
