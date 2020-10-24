1/1
Jo Ann Knox Taylor
Fayetteville—Jo Ann Knox Taylor, 90, of Fayetteville, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 24, 2020.
Jo Ann is now reunited in heaven with her husband, Sam Lee Taylor, son, Zackery K. Taylor; parents, Joe and Evelyn Knox; sister Evelyn Nebre and brother Richard Lewis Knox.
She was a loving and generous woman and will be dearly missed by her family and those who knew her. She leaves behind her children, Kathy D. Ploskonka (Ken) of Cleveland, OH, and Sharon Phillips (Keith) of Fayetteville; six grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Jo Ann retired as administrative assistant to the Vice President of Methodist University after over 20 years of service, and was a member of Village Baptist Church.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Snyder Memorial Baptist Church in Fayetteville with Reverend John Cook, Officiating. Interment will follow at LaFayette Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory, Spring Lake.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
