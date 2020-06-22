Jo Ann Walters
Fayetteville—Jo Ann Walters, 89, of Fayetteville passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Jo Ann was born December 24, 1930 in Mecklenburg Co., NC to the late Christine and Robert Watkins. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 43 years, Thomas Harold Walters.
Jo Ann was the Valedictorian of Derita High School and a graduate of Greensboro College. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church. Jo Ann was a member of the Colonel Robert Rowan Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
A private family funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at First Baptist Church with Rev. Robert M. James, officiating. A public burial at 12 noon will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park.
She is survived by her children, Rob Walters, Ed (Diane) Walters, Susan (Bobby) Puryear, Beth (Ark) Matthews, and Chris (Heather) Walters; brothers, Bob (Sarah) Watkins, Roy (Janielle) Watkins and Tom (Mary Lee) Watkins; grandchildren, Brent, Chad, Jordan, and Addison Walters; Ben and Kevin Walters; David and Jason Puryear; Katherine Vugrinec and Alex Matthews; Ashley and Emily Walters; 5 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 201 Anderson St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Fayetteville—Jo Ann Walters, 89, of Fayetteville passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Jo Ann was born December 24, 1930 in Mecklenburg Co., NC to the late Christine and Robert Watkins. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 43 years, Thomas Harold Walters.
Jo Ann was the Valedictorian of Derita High School and a graduate of Greensboro College. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church. Jo Ann was a member of the Colonel Robert Rowan Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
A private family funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at First Baptist Church with Rev. Robert M. James, officiating. A public burial at 12 noon will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park.
She is survived by her children, Rob Walters, Ed (Diane) Walters, Susan (Bobby) Puryear, Beth (Ark) Matthews, and Chris (Heather) Walters; brothers, Bob (Sarah) Watkins, Roy (Janielle) Watkins and Tom (Mary Lee) Watkins; grandchildren, Brent, Chad, Jordan, and Addison Walters; Ben and Kevin Walters; David and Jason Puryear; Katherine Vugrinec and Alex Matthews; Ashley and Emily Walters; 5 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 201 Anderson St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.