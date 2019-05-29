Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331

Joan Cook Dorman

Joan Cook Dorman Obituary
Joan Cook Dorman
Fayetteville—Joan Cook Dorman, 81 of Fayetteville, died Saturday, May 25, 2019. Joan was born August 18, 1937 to the late Dan Eugene and Rebecca Ryan Cook. She was preceded in death by her husbands, William Nichols, Sr. and Jim Dorman. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Bryant; sons, Danny Nichols and William "Billy" Nichols, Jr.; sisters, Becky Casey and Gena Gilbert; 5 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Services will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Jernigan-Warren Chapel with the Rev. Brian Woodall officiating. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Saturday prior to the service.at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 29 to May 31, 2019
