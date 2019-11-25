|
Joan J. Morse
Fayetteville—Joan J. Morse, 70, of Fayetteville, died on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
She is survived by a son, Todd Michael Morse of St Joseph, MO; two brothers, Cecil N. Jacobs of Fayetteville and Kenneth Jacobs of Hope Mills; and three sisters, Jean Polston of Fayetteville, Pat Livingston of Hope Mills, and Linda Ashley of Fayetteville. Also, several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at LaFayette Cemetery West, Fayetteville, NC.
