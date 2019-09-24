|
Joan "Joanie" (Kirwan) McLeod
Fayetteville—Joan "Joanie" McLeod, 76, of Fayetteville, passed away September 23, 2019. She was born in Albany, NY to Paul and Margorie (Young) Kirwan. Besides her loving family, Joanie was most proud of her accomplishments of receiving her Associate's degree and EMS certification so she was able to care for others.
Joanie is survived by her brother, Peter Kirwan of Albany, NY; three daughters, Kelly Crosby and husband Robert of Pilot Mountain, NC; Shannon Scribner and husband David of Scarborough, ME; Tara Harvey and husband Michael of High Point, NC; five grandsons; David Patterson, Jayson Crosby, Jordan Patterson, Ethan Scribner and Caleb Scribner; five great grandchildren; Hudson Patterson, Riley Patterson, Bryson Patterson, Savannah Downey, and Silas Crosby. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, William "Bill" McLeod and brother Paul Kirwan.
Joanie was lovingly known as Mom, Grammy, Nanny, Tic Toc and Gi- Gi by her much loved and adored family and will be missed by all.
A memorial service will be held Friday September 27, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Saint Ann's Catholic Church, 357 N. Cool Spring St. Fayetteville, NC 28301 with Deacon Gary officiating. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Joanie's name to the , .
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019