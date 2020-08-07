Joan McMillan WilliamsLinden—Mrs. Joan McMillan Williams, age 78 of Linden, NC departed this life on August 6, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial: Rockfish Memorial Park. Joan was a devoted wife to Bobbie Williams and mother to her two sons Fred Louis Williams Jr and Steven Fitzgerald Williams, Stepdaughter Shirley Jackson(deceased) and Stepson Charles Kelly. She leaves six brothers, Henry Curtis McMillan-Fayetteville NC, James Gibson-Newark New Jersey, Lacy Gibson-East Orange New Jersey, Daniel Gibson-Hope Mills NC, Curtis Gibson-Fayetteville NC, Larry Gibson-Fayetteville and three sisters, Mary Gibson- East Orange New Jersey, Lena Williams-Fayetteville NC and Doris Lane-Fayetteville NC, six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and many cousins and nephews and nieces. There will be a viewing on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary.