Joan Rabon
Lumberton—Mrs. Joan Freeman Rabon, age 77, of Lumberton, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019. She was born on October 25, 1941, in Robeson County to the late Robert "Red" Freeman and the late Mable McKenzie Freeman.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Glenda Stevens.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne Rabon of the home; one daughter, Lisa Johnson of Lumberton; two brothers, Robert E. Freeman, Jr. and Danny Mack Freeman, both of Lumberton; and one sister, Roslyn Walker of Ocean Isle Beach.
The family will receive friends prior to the service on Sunday, March 3, 2019, from 2:00-3:00 p.m. in the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church in Lumberton. Following the visitation, a memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. in the sanctuary with Dr. David Elks officiating.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019