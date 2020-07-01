Joan Ray Gecovis
Red Springs—Joan Ray Gecovis, 88 formerly of Red Springs, NC passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020 after an eight year battle with Alzheimer's.
Joan was born on August 31, 1932 in Fayetteville, NC, the only daughter of Wade and Gladys Ray. She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Walter Gecovis. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Gecovis Coleman (Jerry) of Lexington, SC and Mary Lou Gecovis Eldridge (Gary) of North Wilkesboro, NC, by three grandchildren and two step-grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren and four step great-grandchildren.
Joan spent most of her adult life employed by First Union National Bank in Red Springs, NC, and had enjoyed her more than 20 years of retirement enjoying her family, feeding and watching birds, tending her flowers, and talking her daily walks.
Because of the Covid-19 virus, there will be a private viewing by her immediate family at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home followed by a private burial next to her parents and her husband in Lafayette Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Alzheimer's Association, or the Humane Society.
Red Springs—Joan Ray Gecovis, 88 formerly of Red Springs, NC passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020 after an eight year battle with Alzheimer's.
Joan was born on August 31, 1932 in Fayetteville, NC, the only daughter of Wade and Gladys Ray. She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Walter Gecovis. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Gecovis Coleman (Jerry) of Lexington, SC and Mary Lou Gecovis Eldridge (Gary) of North Wilkesboro, NC, by three grandchildren and two step-grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren and four step great-grandchildren.
Joan spent most of her adult life employed by First Union National Bank in Red Springs, NC, and had enjoyed her more than 20 years of retirement enjoying her family, feeding and watching birds, tending her flowers, and talking her daily walks.
Because of the Covid-19 virus, there will be a private viewing by her immediate family at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home followed by a private burial next to her parents and her husband in Lafayette Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Alzheimer's Association, or the Humane Society.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.