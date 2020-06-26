Joann Darlene Usry
Roseboro—Joann Darlene Brewington Usry, 70, of Roseboro, NC. passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born October 18, 1949, in Fayetteville, NC. to the late Ruby Mae Evans Brewington and Delton B. Brewington. Joann was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Robert Usry.
Joann was an active member of Spring Hill United Methodist Church where she enjoyed spending time with her church family. She loved traveling to the beach, watching auto racing, and cheering for the New York Yankees and the Carolina Tarheels basketball team.
She is survived by her daughter Kimberly Hobbs and husband Shane; her son Kenneth Packer and wife Sandy; her brothers Delton B. Brewington Jr. and Yogi D. Brewington and wife Cindy; her sister by heart Elaine Vinson and husband Dean; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her special friend Billy Harrington.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 28 at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home from 11AM-1PM. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 1PM in the Jernigan-Warren Chapel with Pastor Jerry Groves officiating. A committal service will follow at Leaflet Presbyterian Church Cemetery at 7830 McDougald Road in Broadway, NC.
For those unable to attend the service, a live stream will be available on the Jernigan-Warren Facebook page. http://www.facebook.com/JerniganWarren
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609 New York, NY 10036.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Services are entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.