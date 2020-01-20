|
|
JoAnn Davis Ruff
Fayetteville—Jo Ann Davis Ruff, 79, of Fayetteville, went home to be with the Lord on January 18, 2020. She was born October 29, 1940, in Crestview, Florida to the late Rev. J. B. Davis and Gracie Barks Davis. Mrs. Ruff was the loving wife of Dr. J. Michael Ruff for more than 58 years. She supported her husband throughout his 20-year military career, participating in countless functions by his side as well as during tours of duty that took him away from his family. Upon Dr. Ruff's retirement from the Army, Jo Ann worked tirelessly with her husband to build and manage his dental practice of 37 years.
She had a love of all things beautiful in nature and in art, and would spontaneously break out into song at the least provocation in her most operatic voice. Whether singing with the Polka Dots, hiking in Yosemite, playing on her church basketball team, or gardening, Jo Ann lived her life with joie de vivre. She cherished her friendships both from her previous military life and her adoptive hometown of Fayetteville. Participating in her church home was a fundamental practice and, for many years, she served as church organist and pianist, as well as choir member.
Jo Ann was preceded in death by her brother, Eugene Davis, of Jacksonville, Florida. She is survived by her husband, Dr. James Michael Ruff; daughters Cynthia Ann Garcia and Dr. Angela Ruff Forsyth and her husband, Dr. Richard Forsyth; granddaughter Eleni Roman and her husband, Guillermo Roman and their daughter, Valerie Elena Roman; and grandson Michael J. Hatzisavvas.
Funeral services will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 102 Ann Street, Fayetteville, NC 28302, Friday, January 24, 2020, 2:00 p.m., with Dr. Michael Garrett officiating. The family will receive friends at First Presbyterian following the service in the Parlor, followed by interment at the church. Memorials may be made to FirstHealth Hospice & Palliative Care, 251 Campground Rd, West End, NC 27376.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020