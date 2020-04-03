|
Joanna P. Gilmore
Hope Mills—Joanna Puczylowski Gilmore, 70, passed away on March 30, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Joanna is the firstborn daughter of the late Joseph and Martha Puczylowski on August 29, 1949.
Joanna is a graduate of Hope Mills High School, Worth Business College, and FTCC. She worked as Administrative Assistant at Cumberland County Emergency Management before retiring in 1999.
Joanna was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Hope Mills.
Joanna is survived by her feline companion, Chai; her ex-husband, Mitchell "Mickey" Gilmore; her loving son, Kenneth Gilmore (Lori); sisters, Sandy (Regis), Mary Lynn (Rick), Cheryl (Frank), Debbie, Dorothy (Craig); brothers, Steve (Lori), Johnny (Rebecca), Jimmy (Lisa), and Joey (Tina); granddaughters, Alyssa and Moira; many nieces and nephews; and was a proud member of the Gilmore family of Hope Mills.
A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Please contact Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services for further service information.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the UNC Kidney Center.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020