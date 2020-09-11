Joanne Britt Bean
Fayetteville—On Wednesday, September 9, 2020, Joanne Britt Bean fell asleep and experienced one of the greatest days of her life, as she passed from this earth into eternity with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Joanne (Jo) Britt was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina on March 20, 1930 to Walter Percy Britt and Ruby White Britt. The third of three children, Joanne was affectionately referred to as "Little Mama". As a young girl in 1943, while attending the First Baptist Church, Joanne made the most important earthly decision of her life, when she accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior. This was the beginning of her life-long commitment to doing the will of her Savior, while serving others.
Joanne graduated from Fayetteville High School in 1948. In the fall of that year, Joanne entered Mars Hill Junior College for two years, before transferring to Duke University, where she graduated from the School of Nursing in 1952. Joanne began her nursing career in Fayetteville at the Veterans' Hospital and later worked as the school nurse for Goldsboro Christian School and Faith Christian Academy in Goldsboro, NC.
Joanne married Albert (Al) Bean on July 19, 1953. She was a devoted wife to her husband for over 62 years. As a pastor's wife and help-mate, Joanne diligently assisted him, providing Godly counsel with a discerning spirit, while he ministered in the greater Fayetteville area, during their journey as one. Additionally, as a favorite personal ministry, Joanne enjoyed singing to and visiting residents of nursing homes in the Cumberland County area. Her love for the elderly remained throughout her lifetime.
Her utmost desire was to be a mother. Joanne believed Psalm 127:3- "Lo, children are a heritage of the Lord: and the fruit of the womb is his reward." The Lord blessed Joanne and Al with seven children, one of whom died in utero. Joanne loved all her children unconditionally, training them in the nurture and admonition of the Lord, while ensuring that they also received a Christian school education. She was a role model, persevering in her faith, as she faced with grace, many trials. One of her beloved Scriptures was Psalm 145:17-"The Lord is righteous in all his ways, and holy in all his works." Joanne trusted in this verse, no matter how dark the circumstance she may have encountered.
Her children greatly appreciated her merry heart, as Joanne infused into their hearts and lives, the gift of laughter. This was demonstrated by her joyful, friendly spirit, which was apparent to all, who Joanne came in contact with. Another of Joanne's preferred Bible verses was Proverbs 17:22-"A merry heart doeth good like a medicine: but a broken spirit drieth the bones."
An extension of her love for mothering occurred, when she became an adoring grandmother. Each of her 17 grandchildren was precious to her, leaving them a legacy of love for God and family.
Joanne was preceded in death by her late husband, Albert C. Bean, sister, Martha Britt Smith of Forest Park, GA and brother, Walter Britt of Nashville, TN.
She is survived by her children, Mrs. Betsy Fitzgerald of Fayetteville NC, Mr. Sammy Bean and wife Suzy of Hillsville, VA, Mrs. Lindy Fisher and husband, Jeff of Lexington, NC, Mr. Bill Bean of King, NC, Ms. Nancy Jewell of King, NC, Mrs. Mary Rogers-Rockey and husband, Steven of Boone, NC, Mr. Roy Rogers of Sanford, NC, Mrs. Marty Miliziano and husband, Lando of Cypress, TX; Grandchildren, The late Sammy Fisher of Lexington, NC, Hannah Anderson of Winston-Salem, NC, Joanne Rogers of Fayetteville, NC, Joshua Fisher and wife, Michelle of Lexington, NC, Amber Bean and husband, Jonathan Smith of King, NC, Tony Miliziano and wife, Clara of Rosharon, TX, Albert Miliziano of Cypress, TX, Molly Rogers and partner, John Eyre of Cary, NC, Allison Bean of Durham, NC, Anna Miliziano of Cypress, TX, Michael Miliziano of Cypress, TX, Lisa Miliziano of Cypress, TX, Jennifer Smith and husband, Logan of Philadelphia, PA, Abby Phillips and husband, Taylor of Winston-Salem, NC, Rose Miliziano of Cypress, TX, Joseph Miliziano of Cypress, TX, and Jacob Miliziano of Cypress, TX; Great-grandchildren Brandon Peterson, Jeremiah Gaines and Nicole Anderson of Winston-Salem, NC, Aiden Howen of Cypress, TX, Sophia Eyre of Cary, NC, and Jackson Smith of King, NC;
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Gideons International for the spread of the Gospel around the world. http://www.gideons.org
Private Funeral services will be held at the Jernigan Warren Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services to follow at the McFayden Family Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at http://www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301