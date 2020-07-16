Joanne Tew KohrmanFayetteville— Joanne Tew Kohrman, age 63, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at home in Fayetteville, North Carolina. She was born on March 29, 1957 in Fayetteville, NC to Wilton Newbern and Marie (Johnson) Tew. Joanne was a remarkable woman who worked in the textile industries for 10 years and at the age of 43, decided to further her education. She graduated with an associate degree in Applied Science in Speech Language Pathology. Joanne worked as a contracted Speech Language Pathology Assistant in Cumberland, Hoke, Harnett, and Moore Counties for ten years. Her passion was to make a difference in a child's life. Joanne's love for her parents was evident as she took two years off from her career to help her ailing parents. She had the kindness of heart when it came to all of God's creatures and loved her cat, birds, puppies and dogs. She would give food, money or aid to anyone in need.Joanne is preceded in death by her parents, Marie J and Wilton N Tew of Dunn, brother Larry Tew of Fayetteville, sister Carolyn Tew McCamey of Fresno, California, and brother Donnie Tew of Fayetteville. Joanne is survived by her beloved husband of twenty years, David S Kohrman of Fayetteville, brothers Marshall Tew and Kenneth Tew of Hope Mills and ten nieces and nephews.Family, friends and others are invited for a visitation at Roger and Breece Funeral Home at 500 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, North Carolina on Saturday July 18, 2020 at 9 AM and followed with graveside service at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery at Highway 301 South, Fayetteville North Carolina at 10:30 AM.