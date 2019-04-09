|
|
Joe Ann McLaurin Pelchat
Stedman — Joe Ann McLaurin Pelchat, 80, formerly of Stedman, died Friday, April 5, 2019 at her daughter's residence in Vienna, VA, with her family by her side.
Joe Ann was born, August 7, 1938 to the late James Dixon and Madeline Louise McLaurin.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Chapel. Burial will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10th at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.
Surviving are her daughters, Michelle Mitchell and husband, Scott, Madelyn Pelchat and Ruth Pelchat; son, James Pelchat; grandchildren, Caroline Coghill and Amanda Mitchell; great grandson, Hunter Howington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank, 406 Deep Creek Rd. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301
Funeral arrangements are provided by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019