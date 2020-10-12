1/
Joe C. McLamb
1928 - 2020
New Bern—New Bern
Joe C. McLamb, 92, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Wake Medical Center, with his loving family by his side.
A private graveside service for family will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Harnett Primitive Baptist Church, Roseboro, NC, with the Reverend Stephen Burrow and the Reverend Trevor Burrow officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00-10:50 AM on Thursday prior to the service in the Harnett Primitive Baptist Church.
Joe was born in Newton Grove, NC the son of the late Joseph A. McLamb and Beulah Williams McLamb on March 23, 1928.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church of New Bern, and retired from R.W. Moore Equipment Company in 1994.
Joe grew up on a farm in Wade, NC. He then graduated from Central High School. He also honorably served his country during the Korean Conflict in the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by wife, Sylvia Tew McLamb; brothers, John, Jamie and Jack; sisters, Sybil, Mary and Ann.
Joe is survived by two daughters, Denise Burrow and husband Stephen of Salisbury, NC and Karen Spilman and husband Sam of Raleigh, NC; son, Jeffrey McLamb of New Bern, NC; sister, Edna Edwards and Darvin of Eastover, NC; brother, Jerry McLamb and wife Judy of Autryville, NC; two sister-in-law's, Donna McLamb of Wade, NC and Carolyn Tew; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Tew and wife Pasty. He also leaves his grandchildren, Lauren White, Chelsea McLamb, Timothy Burrow, Tyler McLamb, Tessa Burrow, Trevor Burrow and wife Laura, Rosemary Spilman; and nine great-grandchildren with two on the way. He was also survived by many nieces and nephews whom he loved.
Memorials in Joe's name may be made to Harnett Primitive Baptist Church c/o Ronald Jackson, 128 Gordon Rd. Clinton, NC 28328.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138
