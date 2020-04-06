|
Joe Gerald Thompson
Fayetteville—Joe Gerald Thompson, 86 of Fayetteville, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Joe was born November 10, 1933 in Charlotte, to the late Joe Leighton Thompson and Mary Burleson Thompson.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lafayette Memorial Park.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mildred Hardy Thompson; siblings, Delores Ammons, Irene Byrd, Larry and Jack Thompson.
Surviving are his wife, Lynn Thompson; daughter, Lisa Mary Thompson; son, Alex Joe Thompson; step-children, Leigh Churchbourne (Chris), Sarah Elizabeth Taylor (John), Neil E. Stutts; grandchildren, Lisa Nicole Drewry (Jeremy), Joseph Lee Short (Meredith), Charles Leighton Thompson; step grandchildren, Jacob and Caroline Churchbourne, Keith and Mary Lynn Taylor; great grandchildren, Sage, Psalm, London and Arkin Drewry; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Highland Presbyterian Church 111 Highland Ave. Fayetteville, N.C. 28305 or to the Irene Thompson Byrd Cancer Care Endowment, P.O. Box 87526, 101 Robeson St., Suite 106 Fayetteville, N.C. 28304
Funeral arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St, Fayetteville, N.C. 28301
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020