St. Pauls —Joe "JK" Kenneth Fisher, 84, of St. Pauls died Sunday August 25, 2019. He served on active duty in the United States Navy from November 25, 1952 until July 16, 1973, receiving the Viet Nam Service Medal and the Viet Nam Campaign Medal and retired as a Chief Radio Man. A man of faith, he was active with Great Marsh Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Marsha Brune Fisher; daughters, Kimberlee Fisher and Karen Jeffers; son, Kenneth Fisher; 7 grandchildren and many friends. A graveside memorial service will be held Friday September 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Great Marsh Baptist Church Cemetery in St. Pauls. Arrangements by McNeill Mackie Funeral Home of St. Pauls.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 29 to Sept. 3, 2019